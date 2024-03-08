EA Sports FC 24 SBC Rasmus Hojlund POTM Febbraio | Giocatore Del Mese Premier League

Sports SBC

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Rasmus Hojlund POTM Febbraio: Giocatore Del Mese Premier League (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Rasmus Hojlund è il Player Of The Month del Mese di Febbraio della Premier League per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. L’attaccante danese nel Mese di Febbraio è stato fondamentale con i suoi gol nelle partite del Manchester United disputate nella Premier League. La SCR in questione sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 dell’8 Aprile. Potrete riscattare la carta POTM di Rasmus Hojlund completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che la software house ha reso disponibile nella modalità Ultimate Team. La carta POTM viene assegnata tramite un sistema di votazioni che proclama il calciatore che si è ...
