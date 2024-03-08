Deadpool 3 | Vinnie Jones non sarà Fenomeno e il motivo è il costume

Deadpool Vinnie

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Deadpool 3, Vinnie Jones non sarà Fenomeno e il motivo è il costume (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Vinnie Jones ha rivelato a Yahoo Movies di aver rifiutato un cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, nel ruolo del “Fenomeno”, già interpretato in Conflitto finale, terzo film della saga originale degli X-Men (2006). di Bryan Singer degli anni ‘2000, a causa del costume troppo ingombrante e opprimente, che non gli permetteva libertà di movimento. Il personaggio, peraltro, sarebbe successivamente riapparso in Deadpool (2016), attraverso l’uso della motion capture. Jones ha spiegato così di aver rinunciato, a malincuore, alla presenza nel film: “Mi hanno chiesto di fare Deadpool, quello nuovo, ho parlato col regista e gli ho spiegato che indossare quel costume sarebbe stato troppo dispendioso, fisicamente e mentalmente. Sì, anche mentalmente ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv

Deadpool 3, Vinnie Jones ha rifiutato di tornare come Fenomeno: 'Il costume è scomodo'

  • Deadpool Vinnie

    Deadpool & Wolverine - perché mancherà il Juggernaut di Vinnie Jones. Vinnie Jones manca da quasi vent'anni dal mondo degli X-Men, dove interpretò Juggernaut. Indovinate? Ryan Reynolds gli aveva chiesto di partecipare a Deadpool ... (comingsoon)

  • Deadpool Vinnie

    Deadpool & Wolverine - Vinnie Jones ha detto no per colpa della "fatica di indossare il costume di Fenomeno". La fatica mentale di ore al trucco e di riprese impegnative con indosso il costume del mutante Fenomeno ha spinto Vinnie Jones a declinare l'offerta per ... (movieplayer)

Altre Notizie

The Real Reason Vinnie Jones Won't Return As Marvel's Juggernaut In Deadpool 3: Speaking to Yahoo UK, Juggernaut actor Vinnie Jones went into detail about why he couldn't reprise his supervillain role in "Deadpool & Wolverine." ...msn

Vinnie Jones Reveals Why He Won’t Reprise Juggernaut in Deadpool & Wolverine: Despite his love for the Deadpool franchise, Vinnie Jones is prioritizing his well-being over reprising his role as Juggernaut.xfire

Vinnie Jones turned down a Deadpool 3 role: Vinnie Jones rejected the chance to appear in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine. While speaking to Yahoo, the British actor was recounting his time playing the Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand for ...yahoo

Video di Tendenza

Video Deadpool Vinnie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.