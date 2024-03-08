CLE? DE PEAU BEAUTE? ANNOUNCES RESHMA SAUJANI AS RECIPIENT OF THE POWER OF RADIANCE AWARDS 2024

CLE? de PEAU BEAUTE?, the luxury skincare and makeup brand, is proud to announce the RECIPIENT of the POWER of RADIANCE AWARDS 2024: RESHMA SAUJANI, based in New York, US. The POWER of RADIANCE AWARDS recognize women who are taking action in their communities by advocating for girls' education, especially in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields. RESHMA SAUJANI has dedicated herself to ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
Le cofondateur de Cognite, Geir Engdahl, est nommé responsable des produits: Cognite, un chef de file mondial des logiciels industriels, annonce la nomination de Geir Engdahl au poste de Chief Product Officer. Engdahl dirigera la stratégie et l'exécution des produits pour le p ...lelezard
CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ ANNONCE QUE RESHMA SAUJANI EST LA LAURÉATE DES PRIX « POWER OF RADIANCE 2024: Clé de PEAU Beauté, la marque de luxe de produits de maquillage et de soins de la PEAU, est fière d'annoncer la lauréate des prix « Power of Radiance 2024 » : Reshma Saujani, de New York, aux États-Un ...lelezard
Les meilleurs coffrets de soins pour homme à (s')offrir: Le coffret de soins pour homme, c'est le cadeau idéal à offrir pour une occasion spéciale. Si vous ne savez pas par où commencer, la rédaction de GQ a préparé une sélection des plus belles offres disp ...msn