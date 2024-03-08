Baby boss a 13 anni | «Voleva i soldi e mi ha fatto circondare dai suoi»

Baby boss a 13 anni: «Voleva i soldi e mi ha fatto circondare dai suoi» (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) TREVISO - «Mi sono sentito tirare lo zaino da dietro. Mi sono voltato e ho visto quei sette ragazzi che mi circondavano. Il più piccolo, il tredicenne, mi ha detto 'Dacci i soldi che...
