Arsenal- Brentford – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) L’Arsenal, a caccia di gol, può salire temporaneamente in vetta alla classifica di Premier League sabato 9 marzo sera, quando ospiterà i rivali londinesi del Brentford all’Emirates Stadium. Le truppe di Mikel Arteta hanno demolito lo Sheffield United per 6-0 lunedì sera, prima che le Api si dividessero il bottino con i vicini di casa di Londra Ovest, il Chelsea, in uno stallo per 2-2. Il calcio di inizio di Arsenal- Brentford è previsto alle 18:30 Anteprima della partita Arsenal- Brentford a che punto sono le due squadre Arsenal Alcuni rivali dell’Arsenal potrebbero ora pensare a una gita di metà stagione a Dubai, visto che i Gunners continuano a mandare in frantumi le difese della Premier League, arrivando a 31 gol in sette partite di ...
