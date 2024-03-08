Arsenal-Brentford | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Arsenal Brentford

Arsenal-Brentford, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Arsenal-Brentford è una partita della ventottesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 18:30: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. Ventiquattr’ore prima dell’atteso big match di Anfield tra Liverpool e Manchester City, rispettivamente prima e seconda forza del campionato, l’Arsenal potrebbe approfittarne salendo per una notte in cima alla classifica della Premier League. I Gunners sono attualmente terzi, a -2 dai Reds e a -1 dai Cityzens ed in caso di vittoria nel derby con il Brentford si porterebbero momentaneamente a quota 64 punti. Arteta – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Un’occasione da sfruttare, dunque, per poi concentrarsi sull’ottavo di finale in Champions League ...
