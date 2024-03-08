Arcadian | Nicolas Cage lotta con gli alieni in uno scenario post apocalittico nel trailer del film

Arcadian: Nicolas Cage lotta con gli alieni in uno scenario post apocalittico nel trailer del film (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Fra i prossimi film in cui vedremo Nicolas Cage in una situazione di pericolo c'è Arcadian, storia di un padre e dei suoi due figli in un mondo invaso dagli alieni e semidistrutto. Oggi è arrivato il trailer, in cui il disgraziato terzetto fa di tutto per sopravvivere.
    Nicolas Cage è un padre che lotta per sopravvivere con i figli nel trailer dell'horror "Arcadian". Il 12 aprile arriverà nei cinema americani il film horror Arcadian, con star Nicolas Cage, e il trailer anticipa una lotta per la sopravvivenza. Nicolas Cage è ... (Leggi)

Il trailer di Arcadian vede Nicolas Cage nei panni di un survivalista: Nicolas Cage ha avuto una corsa infernale quando si tratta ... La prossima avventura di Cage è un film intitolato Arcadian. Interpreta un padre affettuoso in un futuro prossimo, dove il mondo è stato ...gamereactor

Arcadian trailer breakdown: 3 things we learned about the Nicolas Cage horror movie: Nicholas Cage is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming horror-thriller film Arcadian, which will be released in theaters across the US on April 9, 2024. The movie, directed by Benjamin ...msn

Nicolas Cage and sons hide from nocturnal monsters in 'Arcadian' trailer: Paul (Cage) and his sons Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins) and Joseph (Jaeden Martell) live together in a post-apocalyptic world where mysterious monsters attack at night. Living a relatively isolated ...mashable

