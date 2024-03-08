Aliens | Paul Reiser ricorda la regia di James Cameron | Di un altro livello

Altre Notizie
Researchers make unbelievable discovery of new 'alien-looking' ocean species 14,000 feet deep: 'A different type of ecosystem': "Most of the Earth's biosphere, 99% of all livable space on our planet, is under water." Researchers make unbelievable discovery of new 'alien-looking' ocean species 14,000 feet deep: 'A different ...msn
Paul Reiser Says James Cameron Operates on a "Whole Other Level": Well, I was so new," Reiser recalled. "It was almost 40 years ago. So I was so thrilled to be cast and to be in what I knew was going to be a huge ass hit, because Jim Cameron had already done ...comicbook
It’s Up To Nic Cage To Save Humanity From Extinction In The Wild And Creepy ‘Arcadian’ Trailer: In the first trailer for Arcadian, Cage and his twin sons live in a dystopian future where pollution has ravaged the Earth. More pressingly, that pollution opened the door for some sort of horrifying ...uproxx