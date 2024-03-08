AEW | Will Ospreay una garanzia | due match a 5 stelle nel giro di pochi giorni

(Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Ad AEW Revolution ci sono stati tanti incontri molto buoni, godibili e soprattutto belli da guardare. Fra tutti questi, uno in particolare si è decisamente preso l’attenzione e non stiamo parlando deldi ritiro di Sting, ma del1 vs 1 fra Konosuke Takeshita edopo a Dynamite c’è stata un’altra sfida in famiglia per l’Aerial Assassin che ha affrontato e sconfitto l’amico Kyle Fletcher in un grandissimosinonimo di qualità Come ormai ben sappiamo, qualche giorno dopo qualsiasi PPV vengono pubblicati i tanto famosi quanto spesso criticato, voti di Dave Meltzer che però soprattutto in USA hanno una notevole importanza. Il metro di giudizio del giornalista è teoricamente basato su un sistema ...

AEW News: Former WWE On-Air Talent Reportedly Fired After Social Media Meltdown: PW Torch reports that Kevin Kelly has been released from his AEW contract. The report notes that Kelly's recent social media tirade where he claimed he was "libeled" by Ring of Honor play-by-play ace ...si

Recently released star was unhappy in AEW - Reports: The landscape of AEW has changed drastically in the past few months. While the company has seen the debuts of top stars such as Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, there have been some roster cuts as ...msn

Will Ospreay Reflects on His Inaugural Full-Time Week in AEW with a Touching Statement: Following an eventful week at All Elite Wrestling, Will Ospreay has shared an emotional message reflecting on his transition to a full-time role within AEW. Ospreay, a notable figure from New Japan ...msn