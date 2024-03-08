AEW | Will Ospreay una garanzia | due match a 5 stelle nel giro di pochi giorni

Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher prende 5 stelle da Meltzer
AEW : Bryan Danielson vs Will Ospreay - non dovremmo aspettare molto per il Dream Match. Dynamite ci ha offerto una puntata spettacolare, fra grandi debutti come quello di Kazuchika Okada a suo modo sorprendente essendosi schierato con gli ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Will Ospreay è troppo forte per Takeshita - nuova sfida in famiglia a Dynamite. I dettagli. Vittoria a Revolution per Will Ospreay che ha piegato, al termine di un incontro bellissimo, Konosuke Takeshita, partner del britannico nella Don Callis ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Will Ospreay già a disposizione - sarà protagonista a Revolution. Fra poco meno di un mese arriverà il primo PPV in casa AEW e si tratta di AEW Revolution che sarà un evento molto importante dato che segnerà anche il ... (zonawrestling)
AEW News: Former WWE On-Air Talent Reportedly Fired After Social Media Meltdown: PW Torch reports that Kevin Kelly has been released from his AEW contract. The report notes that Kelly's recent social media tirade where he claimed he was "libeled" by Ring of Honor play-by-play ace ...si
Recently released star was unhappy in AEW - Reports: The landscape of AEW has changed drastically in the past few months. While the company has seen the debuts of top stars such as Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, there have been some roster cuts as ...msn
Will Ospreay Reflects on His Inaugural Full-Time Week in AEW with a Touching Statement: Following an eventful week at All Elite Wrestling, Will Ospreay has shared an emotional message reflecting on his transition to a full-time role within AEW. Ospreay, a notable figure from New Japan ...msn