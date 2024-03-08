AEW | Kevin Kelly rimosso da pagina web del roster | è stato licenziato

(Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024), che per anni èal commento degli show ROH e NJPW (in lingua inglese) e WWF, è sbarcato in AEW lo scorso mese di giugno in concomitanza del lancio di Collision. A quanto pare, però, la sua esperienza in AEW è già giunta alla fine. La Compagnia lo avrebbeper via di alcune sue recenti uscite sui social. Sostanzialmente,si era lamentato di aver un ruolo marginale in AEW e soprattuto incolpava Ian Riccaboni per le sue assenze dal tavolo di commento. Licenziamentoè finito al centro delle polemiche per alcuni suoi commenti sui social a ridosso di AEW Revolution in cui si lamentava della sua posizione in AEW incolpando Ian Riccaboni di averlo diffamato con ripercussioni negative sul suo lavoro. Riccaboni avrebbe ...

Kevin Kelly Is Gone From AEW: Fans noticed on Thursday that Kevin Kelly is no longer listed on the AEW roster page, leading to fans speculating that he could be on his way out of the promotion, and that’s the case. Kelly started ...msn

AEW Collision Taping Uses New Announce Team, Kevin Kelly Removed From AEW Roster Page: AEW Collision commentator Kevin Kelly has reportedly been removed from the AEW roster page, with two new announcers featuriing on this week's show.wrestlinginc

AEW Fires Kevin Kelly: AEW has fired commentator Kevin Kelly, reports PWTorch. Kelly, 56, was removed from AEW's public-facing roster on Thursday, sparking speculation on his future. This followed a recent series of Twitter ...whatculture