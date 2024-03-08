Ada Lovelace | l’inventrice dell’algoritmo ante litteram

Ada Lovelace

Ada Lovelace, l’inventrice dell’algoritmo ante litteram (Di venerdì 8 marzo 2024) Come si fa a parlare di computer e algoritmi se stiamo citando una persona vissuta nella prima metà del 1800? Potrà sembrare un paradosso, ma proprio a quell’epoca risalgono due di quelli che oggi potremmo definire i prototipi degli attuali pc (o macchine di calcolo) e i relativi software. Merito di tutto ciò è di Ada Lovelace, nobildonna figlia del poeta britannico Lord Byron, e indicata da molti come la prima programmatrice della storia. Questa indicazione è piuttosto “fumosa”, ma ci sono degli eventi (corredati da scritti) che la rendono un precursore di quello che diventerà reale nel Secolo successivo. Dunque, colei che ha lasciato un’eredità fondamentale per quel che riguarda lo sviluppo tecnologico e informatico. LEGGI ANCHE > Il gender gap nel mondo della tecnologia Nata a Londra nel 1815, Augusta Ada Byron era la figlia del celebre poeta Lord Byron e della ...
