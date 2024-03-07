WWE | CM Punk sarà a Philadelphia per WM 40 e i fan potranno incontrarlo

WWE: CM Punk sarà a Perth? Le ultime in merito
CM Punk ha sconvolto il mondo con il suo incredibile ritorno in WWE a Survivor Series. Da quel momento, il Best in the World ha fatto venire l’acquolina ... (zonawrestling)
A causa dell’infortunio al tricipite subito durante la Royal Rumble, CM Punk non potrà competere a WrestleMania. I fan, tuttavia, si sono chiesti se la ... (zonawrestling)
Nonostante l’infortunio al tricipite che l’ha escluso dall’azione sul ring almeno fino all’estate inoltrata, CM Punk ha continuato ad apparire con ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
WWE Drops Bombshell CM Punk Announcement Ahead Of WrestleMania 40: Fans will be granted access to a CM Punk Meet and Greet with VIP tickets. Punk joins a long list of notable WWE talent such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Pat McAfee, and Charlotte Flair who will be ...si
Bully Ray On Paul Heyman’s WWE HOF Inductor, Natalya Congratulates Bull Nakano: As we previously reported here on eWn, Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2024.ewrestlingnews
Kevin Nash Discusses What WWE Fans Are Seeing From Drew McIntyre: Kevin Nash has some thoughts on Drew McIntyre's recent turn to the dark side and overall WWE character change.wrestlinginc