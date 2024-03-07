WWE | CM Punk sarà a Philadelphia per WM 40 e i fan potranno incontrarlo

WWE: CM Punk sarà a Philadelphia per WM 40 e i fan potranno incontrarlo (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Come sappiamo CM Punk si è infortunato al tricipite durante la Royal Rumble. Per lui intervento chirurgico, parecchi mesi di stop e soprattutto niente WrestleMania 40. Il Second City Savior, comunque, sarà presente a Philadelphia con la WWE che, in questi minuti, ha reso nota la sua presenza e il suo “ruolo”. Apparirà anche durante lo show? La WWE, con un post sui propri profili social, ha annunciato la presenza di CM Punk a Philadelphia nel weekend di WM 40. Il ragazzo di Chicago, in particolare, sarà presente al WWE World domenica 7 aprile e i fan potranno incontrarlo. Ricordiamo che il WWE World sarà inaugurato proprio in occasione di WM 40 e offrirà ai fan provenienti da tutto il mondo eventi, sessioni di autografi, ...
