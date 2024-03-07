Woman’s World Car of the Year | la Kia E9 conquista il primo posto assoluto

La Kia EV9 è Women's World Car of the Year 2024
Il Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year, la giuria internazionale composta da 75 donne di 52 Paesi dei cinque continenti, ha emesso il suo verdetto e sono ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
