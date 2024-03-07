Wired Health 2024 | ci sarà il ministro della Salute Orazio Schillaci

Il ministro della Salute Orazio Schillaci sarà a Wired Health 2024
Dal racconto della prima terapia genica con Crispr-Cas9 approvata in Europa agli esoscheletri dell'Inail per la riabilitazione, ecco il programma della ... (wired)
Mercoledì 13 marzo 2024, presso BASE Milano, torna per il settimo anno consecutivo Wired Health, l’evento di Wired Italia realizzato con il patrocinio del ... (gqitalia)
Il 13 marzo, gli spazi di BASE Milano ospiteranno Wired Health 2024, l'evento dedicato alle tecnologie digitali applicate al mondo della salute. Tanti gli ... (vanityfair)
Altre Notizie
The U.S. Health System’s Single Point of Failure: When the coronavirus began straining American Health care four years ago, hospitals and public officials at least saw the problem coming. Now a different kind of invader—purposeful and malign—has ...theatlantic
A 62-Year-Old German Man Got 217 Covid Shots—and Was Totally Fine: A 62-year-old man in Germany decided to get 217 Covid-19 vaccinations over the course of 29 months —for “private reasons.” But, somewhat surprisingly, he doesn't seem to have suffered any ill effects ...wired
Senator Schumer Demands Feds Address Massive Cyber Attack at Rome Health: Rome Health is still struggling with the Change Healthcare cyber attack that targeted insurance payments, rendering them unable to process thousands of claims.wibx950