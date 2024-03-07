Wired Health 2024 | ci sarà il ministro della Salute Orazio Schillaci

Wired Health

Wired Health 2024, ci sarà il ministro della Salute Orazio Schillaci (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Nell'evento di Wired dedicato alla trasformazione del mondo Healthcare, della medicina e della sanità, si parlerà del G7 di Ancona dei Ministri della Salute, della transizione digitale del comparto, di Pnrr e di nuovi modelli di collabOrazione tra pubblico e privato
Il ministro della Salute Orazio Schillaci sarà a Wired Health 2024

    Dal racconto della prima terapia genica con Crispr-Cas9 approvata in Europa agli esoscheletri dell'Inail per la riabilitazione, ecco il programma della ...

    Mercoledì 13 marzo 2024, presso BASE Milano, torna per il settimo anno consecutivo Wired Health, l'evento di Wired Italia realizzato con il patrocinio del ...

    Il 13 marzo, gli spazi di BASE Milano ospiteranno Wired Health 2024, l'evento dedicato alle tecnologie digitali applicate al mondo della salute. Tanti gli ...

