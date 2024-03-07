VIDEO | Conor McGregor non esclude un possibile approdo in WWE

VIDEO: Conor McGregor non esclude un possibile approdo in WWE (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Il successo di Conor McGregor nell’ottagono è ampiamente riconosciuto. Egli è infatti stato l’unico detentore del titolo dei pesi leggeri e dei pesi piuma contemporaneamente. L’atleta, tuttavia, non ha mai detto di no a un possibile passaggio alla WWE ma, anzi, egli stesso aveva richiesto un match contro Roman Reigns, ma non se n’è mai fatto nulla. Prossima fermata WWE? Parlando con Adam’s Apple, gli è stata posta la questione sul suo possibile approdo in WWE e la leggenda UFC ha risposto brevemente: “Non si sa mai, vedremo”.
