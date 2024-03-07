Velvet Hair | i capelli di velluto e le altre tendenze della primavera estate 2024

Velvet Hair

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quotidiano©

Fonte : quotidiano
Velvet Hair, i capelli di velluto e le altre tendenze della primavera estate 2024 (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Una delle tendenze beauty per la primavera e l’estate 2024 è quella dei cosiddetti Velvet Hair, i capelli extra lunghi lisci e morbidi come il velluto. Un trend che ha già conquistato celebrities del calibro di Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle e Victoria Beckham. Tra le ultime star entrate a far parte di questo novero c’è anche Zendaya, come si è visto alle recenti sfilate di moda a Parigi.   Un indice di lusso Secondo alcuni i Velvet Hair sono un simbolo di lusso elegante e contemporaneo, un segnale di sobria ricchezza, come ha osservato l’esperto Tom Smith parlando con ‘Harper's Bazaar’. “In genere vediamo capelli molto lunghi con onde morbide e disinvolte e colori tenui ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

Velvet Hair, i capelli di velluto e le altre tendenze della primavera estate 2024

  • Velvet Hair

    Facile dire capelli lunghi: sì, ma come portarli? la primavera 2024 vorrà tagli sonutosi ma pratici, come il “Kitty Cut”, sofisticato e scalato, oppure ... (iodonna)

Altre Notizie

Zendaya nails long fluffy locks at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards: And while it's clear that the 27-year-old is a style chameleon, turning her hand to all kinds of ensembles from a shiny metal robot suit and a slicked-down updo to a vampy Velvet gown with ... fluffy ...hellomagazine

This Morning's Josie Gibson looked 'gorgeous' in dazzling blue top that is now 20% off: She wore a blue tie-dye shirt that went really well with her new strawberry-blonde Hair. The best part is that Josie's shirt ... Josie, who is 39 years old, shone brightly in the Karen Millen Printed ...bristolpost.co.uk

Lindsay Lohan's Nude Velvet Nails Are the Coolest Way to Do Neutrals: The mani was the work of Lohan's usual manicurist, Elle Gerstein, who wanted to create a nail look that was "cool girl glam" and "shiny yet neutral" to help "compliment [Lohan's] vintage gown" without ...yahoo

Video di Tendenza

Video Velvet Hair
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.