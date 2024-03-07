Twilight di Stephenie Meyer sta per diventare una serie animata

(Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) In quanti ricordano la saga di? Cinque film tratti dai romanzi diche fecero sognare almeno una generazione di spettatori con una trama che vedeva al centro la tormentata storia d’amore tra il vampiro Edward Cullen e l’umana Bella Swan. Ebbene, dopo i film e tre graphic novel di ispirazione manga, sembra che verrà realizzata unatratta dai romanzi. Alcuni dettagli non sono ancora chiari, ad esempio non si sa se si tratterà di un reebot completo o di unaispirata solo parzialmente ai libri della. L’autrice statunitense sembrerebbe in ogni caso essere coinvolta nel progetto., fonte: Eagle PicturesLa notizia di unatelevisiva diha iniziato a ...

La serie animata di Twilight, Stephenie Meyer coinvolta nel nuovo progetto: le anticipazioni: La saga di Twilight diventerà una serie animata per Lionsgate, la casa di produzione che ha portato sul grande schermo i film tratti dai romanzi di Stephenie Meyer . La serie animata offrirà l'opportu ...mauxa

The 'Twilight' TV Adaptation Will Be an Animated Series: It was reported last April that a TV adaptation of Twilight, Stephenie Meyer's wildly popular book series, was in the works. Nearly a year later, it's been revealed the production will be animated.exclaim.ca

A Twilight reboot is in the works – this time animated!: In 2023, Lionsgate announced the development of a Twilight reboot TV series, providing more details on the adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling book series. Departing from a live-action remake, ...masala