Twilight di Stephenie Meyer sta per diventare una serie animata (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024)
In quanti ricordano la saga di Twilight? Cinque film tratti dai romanzi di StephenieMeyer che fecero sognare almeno una generazione di spettatori con una trama che vedeva al centro la tormentata storia d’amore tra il vampiro Edward Cullen e l’umana Bella Swan.
Ebbene, dopo i film e tre graphic novel di ispirazione manga, sembra che verrà realizzata una serieanimata tratta dai romanzi. Alcuni dettagli non sono ancora chiari, ad esempio non si sa se si tratterà di un reebot completo o di una serie ispirata solo parzialmente ai libri della Meyer. L’autrice statunitense sembrerebbe in ogni caso essere coinvolta nel progetto.
Twilight, fonte: Eagle PicturesLa notizia di una serie televisiva di Twilight ha iniziato a ...Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld
Altre Notizie
La serie animata di Twilight, Stephenie Meyer coinvolta nel nuovo progetto: le anticipazioni: La saga di Twilight diventerà una serie animata per Lionsgate, la casa di produzione che ha portato sul grande schermo i film tratti dai romanzi di Stephenie Meyer . La serie animata offrirà l'opportu ...mauxa
The 'Twilight' TV Adaptation Will Be an Animated Series: It was reported last April that a TV adaptation of Twilight, Stephenie Meyer's wildly popular book series, was in the works. Nearly a year later, it's been revealed the production will be animated.exclaim.ca
A Twilight reboot is in the works – this time animated!: In 2023, Lionsgate announced the development of a Twilight reboot TV series, providing more details on the adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling book series. Departing from a live-action remake, ...masala