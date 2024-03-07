The Last of Us Parte 2 su PC | l’indiscrezione da un leaker affidabile

The Last

The Last of Us Parte 2 su PC, l’indiscrezione da un leaker affidabile (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) The Last of Us Parte 2 su PC è in arrivo, stando alle anticipazioni di un leaker. Lo sbarco delle grandi esclusive PlayStation su PC continua con un altro titolo di primissimo livello. L’informazione arriva dal profilo X di Silknight, affidabile se non altro per aver appena anticipato la versione PC di Ghost of Tsushima. Dalle fonti a sua disposizione, il leaker annuncia che il lancio di The Last of Us Parte 2 su Steam è vicino, anche se manca una data o una finestra più precisa. Trovandoci a inizio 2024, non è assurdo pensare che la seconda avventura di Joel ed Ellie possa vedere la sua nuova versione entro fine anno. Questo contribuirebbe a portare nuovo pubblico, anche in vista del lancio della seconda stagione della serie TV previsto per il 2025. Molto ...
