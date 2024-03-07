The Idea of You | la rom-com con Anne Hathaway basata su Harry Styles? Ecco gli indizi

The Idea of You, il trailer del film con Anne Hathaway e Nicholas Galitzine
Prevista per maggio, la pellicola è l'adattamento dell'omonimo e acclamato romanzo di Robinne Lee Prime Video ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di The Idea of ... (movieplayer)
Il primo trailer di The Idea of You con Anne Hathaway e Nicholas Galitzine introduce una storia d'amore che cerca di liberarsi dai pregiudizi. (comingsoon)
Cinque giocatori di Serie A inseriti nella Top 11 della settimana in Champions League. Questa la formazione ideale: Yann Sommer (Inter) Wendell (Po... (calciomercato)
Altre Notizie
Introducing PAPATUI™: A Men's Care Brand Founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: PAPATUI, an innovative new personal care brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson launches today on PAPATUI.com. The collection will also be available in Target stores and on Target.com beginning ...finance.yahoo
20TH ANNUAL MN CUP 2024 OPENS FOR APPLICATIONS MARCH 11: Calling all startups, business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs: the 20th annual MN Cup season begins with applications opening on Monday, March 11th. As the nation's largest statewide startup ...finance.yahoo
Tennessee travelers, these are the 'hottest' beaches for spring break — just avoid Miami: The Sunshine State is a favorite travel destination for Tennesseans, check out which Florida beaches to consider this spring break season.news.yahoo