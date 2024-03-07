Southampton-Preston North End rinviata | ecco cosa succede con le scommesse

Impressionante incendio a due passi dal St Mary: paura nei pressi dello stadio, rinviata Southampton-Preston
Southampton-Preston North End, originariamente prevista per la serata di mercoledì 6 marzo, è stata rinviata. Un incendio nei pressi dello stadio ha portato ... (sportface)
La gara tra Southampton e Preston prevista per stasera non si giocherà. La partita della 36ª giornata di Championship è stata... (calciomercato)
E’ stata posticipata la partita tra Southampton e Preston, valevole per la 36ª giornata della Championship inglese. Le due squadre sono in corsa per obiettivi ... (calcioweb.eu)
Altre Notizie
Hull City, Leeds United and QPR rival Preston North End for award as Ryan Lowe sack talk distant memory: Ryan Lowe has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award after Preston North End went through February unbeaten.lep.co.uk
Ex-Southampton boss predicts them to miss out on automatic promotion: but they have a game in hand following the postponement of Wednesday's game against Preston. Speaking to sports betting site Bet Victor, Redknapp said: “Russell Martin has done a great job at ...dailyecho.co.uk
St Mary's Stadium fire: Firefighters still at scene near Southampton FC home as residents warned of smoke: Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to amount of smoke still in the area." Southampton FC's match against Preston North End yesterday was postponed. Video footage and pictures ...portsmouth.co.uk