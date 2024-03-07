Rust | Hannah Gutierrez-Reed giudicata colpevole di omicidio colposo | tutti i dettagli

(Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Il processo contro, responsabile delle armi sul set di, si è concluso con una sentenza dizza perper la morte di Halyna Hutchins, direttore della fotografia. L’imputata era stata anche accusata di aver inquinato le prove, ma è stata assolta da questo reato.rimane in custodia dopo la veloce sentenza della giuria, in attesa che venga annunciata la condanna che potrebbe arrivare anche a 18 mesi di carcere. Il processo era iniziato il 22 febbraio e il procuratore Jason Lewis aveva sostenuto che la responsabile delle armi abbia compiuto il suo lavoro in modo negligente. Non controllando per ben due volte le munizioni presenti nella pistola ...

