Rise of the Ronin | il nuovo video diario è dedicato alla storia e all'ambientazione

Rise of the Ronin, il nuovo video diario è dedicato alla storia e all’ambientazione (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Sony Interactive Entertainment e Team Ninja hanno pubblicato un nuovo video diario dedicato a Rise of the Ronin, incentrato in questo caso alla storia e all’ambientazione del gioco in arrivo in esclusiva su PS5 il 22 marzo 2024. Anche in questo caso è stato quindi ribadito che il nuovo titolo di Team Ninja avrà come protagonista un samurai da solo ed indipendente, intento ad affrontare una nuova ed intensa avventura nel Giappone feudale con l’obiettivo di liberare il proprio Paese da usurpatori violenti ed assestati di sangue e potere. Inoltre in questo nuovo video diario di Rise of the Ronin è stata posta particolare attenzione anche ...
