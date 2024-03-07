Nba | Golden State si riscatta Sacramento rovina la festa a LeBron

Nba, Golden State si riscatta. Sacramento rovina la festa a LeBron (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Milano, 7 marzo 2024 - Dopo l'umiliante sconfitta patita al Td Garden di Boston, Golden State rialza la testa e in casa affossa Milwaukee, al primo ko dopo l'All Star Game Weekend. Prestazione davvero convincente quella dei Dubs, che si impongono per 125-90, concedendo appena 9 punti nell'ultimo periodo ai Bucks. Curry infila sei triple e chiude con 29 punti, a cui aggiunge anche 8 rimbalzi, mentre dall'altra parte il rientrante Giannis Antetokounmpo segna 23 punti (tre stoppate subite dal greco nel giro di un minuto per mano di Jackson-Davis, autore di 15 punti). Nessun canestro in nove minuti passati sul parquet per Gallinari. I Kings rovinano la festa a LeBron  Nella classifica della Western Conference, gli Warriors occupano la nona piazza davanti ai Lakers, sconfitti nella notte da ...
