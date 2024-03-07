Merck, la ceo Belén Garijo: "Anno difficile ma nostra resilienza è fuori discussione": Il 2023 “è stato un anno molto molto difficile, lo abbiamo definito un anno di transizione”, in cui “siamo riusciti a dimostrare ancora una volta i benefit del nostro modello di business multisettoria ...adnkronos

Mer­ck KGaA ex­its BTK in­hibitor race, will fo­cus on ‘ex­ter­nal in­no­va­tion’: “We have stopped the [evo­bru­ti­nib] pro­gram – we are not go­ing to ex­plore any oth­er op­tion,” CEO Belén Gar­i­jo said dur­ing its full-year earn­ings call with the me­dia. “We have to be very ...endpts

Merck reports drop in net income for fiscal 2023: Merck has reported a 15.1% decline in net income attributable to shareholders to €2.82bn in 2023 versus €3.326bn in 2022.pharmaceutical-technology