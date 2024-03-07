Altre Notizie
Merck, la ceo Belén Garijo: "Anno difficile ma nostra resilienza è fuori discussione": Il 2023 “è stato un anno molto molto difficile, lo abbiamo definito un anno di transizione”, in cui “siamo riusciti a dimostrare ancora una volta i benefit del nostro modello di business multisettoria ...adnkronos
Merck KGaA exits BTK inhibitor race, will focus on ‘external innovation’: “We have stopped the [evobrutinib] program – we are not going to explore any other option,” CEO Belén Garijo said during its full-year earnings call with the media. “We have to be very ...endpts
Merck reports drop in net income for fiscal 2023: Merck has reported a 15.1% decline in net income attributable to shareholders to €2.82bn in 2023 versus €3.326bn in 2022.pharmaceutical-technology