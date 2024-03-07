Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | è disponibile l’aggiornamento 1 002 con la Nuova partita + e tante novità

Marvel’s Spider

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, è disponibile l’aggiornamento 1.002 con la Nuova partita + e tante novità (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Sony Interactive Entertainment ed Insomniac Games hanno rilasciato il nuovo aggiornamento 1.002 di Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, che inserisce nel gioco una gran quantità di novità all’interno del gioco per PS5, dove tra queste non possiamo che citare la Nuova partita +. Come abbiamo visto qualche settimana fa con un articolo dedicato, questo nuovo update ha inserito nel titolo anche nuovi costumi, elementi sbloccabili, i livelli Ultimate, gli stili dorati e tanto, tanto altro ancora. Aggiungiamo che nei livelli Ultimate della Nuova partita + sarà possibile scegliere il colore delle tecniche simbiotiche. Insomniac Games ha ricordato che con l’aggiornamento 1.002 sono state inserite in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 anche delle ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

Carnage potrebbe debuttare in Marvel's Spider-Man 3

  • Marvel s Spider

    Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 potrebbe avere ancora qualcosa da dire. Il finale del secondo capitolo della serie di Insomniac Games sembrava prendere ... (game-experience)

  • Marvel s Spider

    Marco Checchetto racconta il numero in uscita con Panini il 28 marzo: “Questa volta Peter diventerà Spider-Man non per caso, ma perché sceglierà di esserlo” (repubblica)

  • Marvel s Spider

    Secondo le ultime indiscrezioni i Marvel Studios e la Sony avrebbero in mente dei nomi diversi per il regista di Spider-Man 4 Secondo le ultime ... (tuttotek)

Altre Notizie

Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Lead the Way at the BAFTAs: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will go head-to-head once more at the BAFTAs, with both titles leading the way for nominations at this year’s show. Larian Studios’ phenomenal RPG secured an ...pushsquare

Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse, i social ufficiali stuzzicano i fan: novità in arrivo: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse sarà il primo nuovo film Sony dedicato al celebre supereroe Marvel, e anche se sappiamo che uscirà prima dei live-action Spider-Man 4 con Tom Holland e Spider-Man ...cinema.everyeye

Bafta Game Awards 2024 nominations: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Spider-Man 2 lead the pack: Man 2 as everyone else. The two most lauded titles of last year have nabbed the most Bafta Game Awards nominations. Fantasy role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 has a slight edge over its action-packed ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Marvel’s Spider
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.