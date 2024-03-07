LIVE – Formula 1 | GP Arabia Saudita | prove libere 1 DIRETTA

Fonte : sportface
LIVE – Formula 1, GP Arabia Saudita: prove libere 1 (DIRETTA) (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) La Formula 1 vola in Arabia Saudita per il secondo appuntamento della stagione 2024. Dopo il Gran Premio del Bahrain, anche il weekend sul circuito di Jeddah ha inizio giovedì con le prime due sessioni di prove libere. La prima sessione avrà inizio alle 14:30 italiane, per una durata totale di un’ora. I team cercheranno di sfruttare nel miglior possibile la possibilità di testare le nuove vetture sul primo circuito cittadino dell’anno. DOVE SEGUIRLE IN DIRETTA  Sportface.it è pronto ad offrirvi la DIRETTA testuale della sessione 14.15 – Amici di Sportface, benvenuti alla DIRETTA testuale delle prove libere 1 del GP dell’Arabia Saudita 2024. Tra poco si comincia! SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Si corre in Arabia: libere LIVE alle 14.30 su Sky

  • LIVE Formula

    La Formula 1 sbarca in Arabia Saudita per la seconda tappa del mondiale 2024. Sul circuito di Jeddah va in scena il primo weekend dell’anno su un circuito ... (sportface)

  • LIVE Formula

    La Formula 1 vola in Arabia Saudita per il secondo appuntamento della stagione 2024. Dopo il Gran Premio del Bahrain, anche il weekend sul circuito di Jeddah ... (sportface)

  • LIVE Formula

    Tutto è pronto per la prima sessione di qualifiche della stagione 2024 di Formula 1. Il Circus parte dal circuito del Bahrain, con un weekend anticipato che ... (sportface)

Altre Notizie

How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & LIVE Streaming Links - Thursday, March 7: Find out how to watch the G League today including streaming LIVE and TV channel info, schedule and individual match information.kplctv

How to Watch Formula 1 Streaming LIVE in the US - Thursday, March 7: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, leads teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico, foreground left, at the start of the sprint race ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix ...kplctv

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix first practice - radio and text: We stay in the Middle East and head to Saudi Arabia for round two of the new campaign. Like the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend, the main race in Jeddah takes place on a Saturday. First practice gets ...bbc

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Formula
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.