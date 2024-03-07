LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3 | 6-2 | WTA Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | ottimo match d’esordio per l’azzurra | che ritrova il sorriso

LIVE Camila

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3, 6-2, WTA Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: ottimo match d’esordio per l’azzurra, che ritrova il sorriso (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE Si chiude qui la DIRETTA LIVE del 1° turno vittorioso di Camila Giorgi. Vi ricordiamo che domani saranno in campo a Indian Wells Flavio Cobolli, Fabio Fognini e Lorenzo Sonego per il tabellone maschile mentre Martina Trevisan, Elisabetta Cocciaretto e Lucia Bronzetti per quello femminile. Un saluto sportivo! 23:39 Gran prestazione al servizio dell’azzurra, che ha messo in campo solo il 48% di prime palle (47% per la rivale) ma ha ottenuto ben il 75% di punti (21/28). Sulla seconda, complici anche i 7 doppi falli, chiude con un comunque buonissimo 17/30 (57%). Un ace per entrambe le giocatrici. 23:37 ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: l'azzurra cerca una difficile risalita

  • LIVE Camila

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 15-40 Doppio fallo (7°). 15-30 Servizio e rovescio! 0-30 Vola via il ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Camila

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 40-40 Prima in sicurezza, pallata di dritto di Giorgi!! 30-40 Doppio fallo ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Camila

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 4-0 Seconda vincente! 40-15 Servizio e dritto! Ecco la prima prima del ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 2-0, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: buon inizio, con break, dell’azzurra!: CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 40-40 Brutto rovescio in rete dopo il servizio di Giorgi, 40-30 Super prima, dritto diagonale e smash a chiudere! 30-30 ...oasport

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves fled from LA to Texas during family crisis: Ritual came back,” Matthew McConaughey said about his family life in Texas. “Whether that was Sunday church, sports, dinner together as a family every night.” ...nypost

Camila Cabello addresses her split again with Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello has recently spilled the beans about her split again with Shawn Mendes.Speaking on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, Camila talked about her second breakup with ...thenews.pk

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Camila
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.