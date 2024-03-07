LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3 | 5-2 | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | serve per chiudere il match l’azzurra

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: l'azzurra cerca una difficile risalita
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 40-40 Prima in sicurezza, pallata di dritto di Giorgi!! 30-40 Doppio fallo ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 4-0 Seconda vincente! 40-15 Servizio e dritto! Ecco la prima prima del ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 0-40 Risposta di rovescio profondissima, fulminante il lungolinea! 0-30 Sul ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 5-3 Servizio e dritto di Boulter. 40-30 Sulla riga il recupero della ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 4-2 In rete il dritto di Giorgi. 40-15 Prima vincente. 30-15 Risposta incisiva ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 30-30 Colpisce la riga con il dritto in difesa la britannica, poi raccoglie il ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 2-0, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: buon inizio, con break, dell’azzurra!: CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 40-40 Brutto rovescio in rete dopo il servizio di Giorgi, 40-30 Super prima, dritto diagonale e smash a chiudere! 30-30 ...oasport
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves fled from LA to Texas during family crisis: Ritual came back,” Matthew McConaughey said about his family life in Texas. “Whether that was Sunday church, sports, dinner together as a family every night.” ...nypost
Camila Cabello addresses her split again with Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello has recently spilled the beans about her split again with Shawn Mendes.Speaking on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, Camila talked about her second breakup with ...thenews.pk