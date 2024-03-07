LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3 | 5-2 | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | serve per chiudere il match l’azzurra

LIVE Camila

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3, 5-2, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: serve per chiudere il match l’azzurra (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 15-40 Doppio fallo (7°). 15-30 Servizio e rovescio! 0-30 Vola via il dritto. 0-15 Doppio fallo (6°). serve per il match Giorgi. 5-2 Tiene la battuta la britannica. 40-30 Seconda risposta di fila sbagliata di dritto sulla seconda. 30-30 Vola via una risposta di dritto che poteva chiudere la partita. 15-30 Investita dall’ennesima risposta di dritto Boulter! 15-15 Doppio fallo (6°). 15-0 Stecca il dritto difensivo Giorgi. 5-1 Salva un game delicatissimo l’azzurra! Con zero prime vincenti. A-40 TRACCIANTE DI DRITTO VINCENTE DI Giorgi! CLAMOROSO COLPO DELl’azzurra: purtroppo non sappiamo dirvi ...
LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: l'azzurra cerca una difficile risalita

    40-40 Prima in sicurezza, pallata di dritto di Giorgi!! 30-40 Doppio fallo ...

    4-0 Seconda vincente! 40-15 Servizio e dritto! Ecco la prima prima del ...

    0-40 Risposta di rovescio profondissima, fulminante il lungolinea! 0-30 Sul ...

    5-3 Servizio e dritto di Boulter. 40-30 Sulla riga il recupero della ...

    4-2 In rete il dritto di Giorgi. 40-15 Prima vincente. 30-15 Risposta incisiva ...

    30-30 Colpisce la riga con il dritto in difesa la britannica, poi raccoglie il ...

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 2-0, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: buon inizio, con break, dell'azzurra!: 40-40 Brutto rovescio in rete dopo il servizio di Giorgi, 40-30 Super prima, dritto diagonale e smash a chiudere! 30-30 ...

