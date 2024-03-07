LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3 | 4-1 | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | due break per l’azzurra nel 2° set

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: l'azzurra cerca una difficile risalita
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 4-0 Seconda vincente! 40-15 Servizio e dritto! Ecco la prima prima del ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 0-40 Risposta di rovescio profondissima, fulminante il lungolinea! 0-30 Sul ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 5-3 Servizio e dritto di Boulter. 40-30 Sulla riga il recupero della ... (oasport)
LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 2-0, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: buon inizio, con break, dell’azzurra!: CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 40-40 Brutto rovescio in rete dopo il servizio di Giorgi, 40-30 Super prima, dritto diagonale e smash a chiudere! 30-30 ...oasport