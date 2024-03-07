LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3 | 4-1 | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | due break per l’azzurra nel 2° set

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3, 4-1, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: due break per l’azzurra nel 2° set (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 40-40 Prima in sicurezza, pallata di dritto di Giorgi!! 30-40 Doppio fallo (5°). Fallo di piede. 30-30 “Sotto la rete” il dritto, dopo un’ottima risposta della britannica. 15-30 Lungo il dritto alto lungolinea di Boulter. 0-30 Seconda in campo ma errore gratuito di dritto dell’azzurra. 0-15 Errore di rovescio di Camila. 4-1 Servizio e dritto Boulter. 40-15 Prima vincente. 30-15 Doppio fallo (5°). Passa a condurre Boulter in questa statistica. 30-0 Vola via il dritto di Giorgi. 15-0 Prima vincente della britannica. 4-0 Seconda vincente! 40-15 Servizio e dritto! Ecco la prima prima del game. 30-15 Altra gran seconda. Ora ...
