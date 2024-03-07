LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3 | 4-0 | ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA | due break per l’azzurra nel 2° set

LIVE Camila

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 6-3, 4-0, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: due break per l’azzurra nel 2° set (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 4-0 Seconda vincente! 40-15 Servizio e dritto! Ecco la prima prima del game. 30-15 Altra gran seconda. Ora serve una prima però. 15-15 Doppio fallo (4°). 15-0 Seconda vincente. 3-0 Magistrale dritto incrociato di Giorgi, facile rovescio “di là”! Altro break! 30-40 Gran passante, violentissimo, nei piedi di Giorgi! 30-30 Risposta di dritto out sulla seconda, come sempre Camila aveva cercato il punto diretto. 15-30 In rete lo schiaffo al volo di rovescio. 15-15 Prima vincente. 0-15 Errore gratuito di dritto di Boulter. 2-0 Seconda sulla riga, altro game portato a casa da 0-30! 40-30 Seconda spinta, altro punto! 30-30 SUPER prima vincente! 15-30 Pauroso dritto ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: l'azzurra cerca una difficile risalita

  • LIVE Camila

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 0-40 Risposta di rovescio profondissima, fulminante il lungolinea! 0-30 Sul ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Camila

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 5-3 Servizio e dritto di Boulter. 40-30 Sulla riga il recupero della ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Camila

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 4-2 In rete il dritto di Giorgi. 40-15 Prima vincente. 30-15 Risposta incisiva ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

LIVE Camila Giorgi-Boulter 2-0, ATP Indian Wells 2024 in DIRETTA: buon inizio, con break, dell’azzurra!: CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ARNALDI-VAN ASSCHE 40-40 Brutto rovescio in rete dopo il servizio di Giorgi, 40-30 Super prima, dritto diagonale e smash a chiudere! 30-30 ...oasport

Camila Cabello Shares Where She Stands With Shawn Mendes After On-Off Romance: Camila Cabello is shedding light on the status of her relationship with ex Shawn Mendes.etonline

Find Out Beyoncé's Dating History; Everything To Know About Her Past Relationships: Beyonce, the 42-year-old is known for her successful career and an early start. She is also known for her various exes and rumored relationships. Who were they Have a look.pinkvilla

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Camila
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.