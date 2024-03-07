Lips Like Sugar | Juliette Lewis e Sasha Calle nel thriller con Woody Harrelson e Owen Wilson

Lips Like

Lips Like Sugar: Juliette Lewis e Sasha Calle nel thriller con Woody Harrelson e Owen Wilson (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Si allarga il cast del thriller con protagonisti i due detective di Wilson e Harrelson Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) e Erin Moriarty (The Boys) si sono unite al cast di Lips Like Sugar, thriller neo-noir ambientato durante le Olimpiadi di Los Angeles del 1984 con protagonista il duo Woody Harrelson e Owen Wilson nei panni di due detective. La trama Harrelson e Wilson interpreteranno i detective John Carr e Phil Harris, una coppia di poliziotti della omicidi impegnati a risolvere il caso di un possibile serial killer, mentre la polizia e i ...
