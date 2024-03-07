Lincoln: Il film di Daniel Day-Lewis è storicamente accurato? (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024)
Esplorando Lincoln: l’adattamento di Spielberg
Il film di Steven Spielberg del 2012 “Lincoln” fa rivivere gli ultimi mesi del sedicesimo presidente americano, interpretato da Daniel Day-Lewis. Ispirato dalla biografia di Doris Kearns Goodwin, “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln“, il film solleva interrogativi sulla sua accuratezza storica pur riconoscendo le sfide della rappresentazione cinematografica.
Bilanciamento di realtà e finzione: dibattito sull’accuratezza storica
Pur riconoscendo l’intrinseca romanticizzazione dei lungometraggi, Spielberg ha cercato di mantenere un livello di autenticità consultandosi con Harold Holzer, un esperto di Abraham Lincoln. Nonostante alcune imprecisioni notate dagli storici, come il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su pettegolezzicelebrita
Altre Notizie
Angelina Jolie said the 'best sex' she ever had was in scene with Denzel Washington: Angelina Jolie's exes must have felt pretty deflated when she revealed the 'best sex' she has ever had was with Denzel Washington in a film. The actress, 48, has had plenty of handsome co-stars over ...ladbible
Meet the Debut filmmakers Defining 2024 at This Year's New Directors/New films Festival - Watch the Trailer: Exclusive: Sundance favorites like "Stress Positions" and "A Different Man" come to New York this April, and IndieWire shares an exclusive sizzle reel from the fest here.msn
Behind the scenes with the best supporting actor Oscar nominees ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony: Watch scenes from the performances nominated in the category of best supporting actor at the 2024 Academy Awards, as well as interviews with the Oscar nominees.cbsnews