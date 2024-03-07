Le 8 Barbie role models per la Festa della Donna

(Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) In occasione, Mattel ha celebrato otto donne straordinarie, ritenute modelli di ruolo ispiratori, creando unaper ciascuna di loro. Queste donne sono state scelte per il loro impatto significativo in vari campi e per la loro capacità di ispirare le giovani generazioni a credere nei propri sogni e aspirazioni. fonte: mattel.com Ecco le otto donne selezionate da Mattel: Helen Mirren – Attrice di fama mondiale, conosciuta per la sua versatilità e la sua lunga e illustre carriera nel cinema. Viola Davis – Attrice acclamata e prima afroamericana a vincere la “triple crown” di recitazione: un Oscar, un Emmy e un Tony Award. Lila Avilés – Regista messicana, la cui opera è stata riconosciuta per la sua profondità emotiva e la sua autenticità. Enissa Amani – Comica tedesca ...

National Barbie Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & How To Celebrate: National Barbie Day is a day to celebrate the unique character of the Barbie doll and to recognize the important role that she has played in shaping the lives of young people all over the world. The ...thequint

What’s Next for Barbie After the Barbie Movie: While Barbie has undoubtedly had a massive influence on kids and pop culture so far, its platform is now on a whole new level after last year’s Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig and ...elle

Ryan Gosling and Robert Downey Jr are among the richest 2024 Oscar nominees: The male lead of the “Barbie” movie, Ryan Gosling is the highest-paid actor for his Oscar-nominated role,. In order to compile the research, the gambling website analysed the ...msn