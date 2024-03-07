Le 8 Barbie role models per la Festa della Donna

Here are the women chosen for Barbie's newest role model dolls
“Non c’è modo di sentirsi tristi quando si è così fortunate”. Margot Robbie rompe il silenzio sulla sua mancata candidatura agli Oscar 2024 come miglior ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Qualche voce aveva iniziato a circolare nei giorni scorsi a proposito della rottura tra Fabrizio Corona e Sara Barbieri. Fabrizio Corona e Sara ... (metropolitanmagazine)
Altre Notizie
National Barbie Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & How To Celebrate: National Barbie Day is a day to celebrate the unique character of the Barbie doll and to recognize the important role that she has played in shaping the lives of young people all over the world. The ...thequint
What’s Next for Barbie After the Barbie Movie: While Barbie has undoubtedly had a massive influence on kids and pop culture so far, its platform is now on a whole new level after last year’s Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig and ...elle
Ryan Gosling and Robert Downey Jr are among the richest 2024 Oscar nominees: The male lead of the “Barbie” movie, Ryan Gosling is the highest-paid actor for his Oscar-nominated role,. In order to compile the research, the gambling website analysed the ...msn