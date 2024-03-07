Kung Fu Panda 4 record negativo del franchise su Rotten Tomatoes

Kung Panda

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Kung Fu Panda 4 record negativo del franchise su Rotten Tomatoes (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Svelato il punteggio sul noto portale, cosa pensano i critici di questo quarto capitolo della saga d'animazione con Jack Black In vista dell'uscita di domani nelle sale americane, è stato pubblicato il punteggio su Rotten Tomatoes di Kung Fu Panda 4, ultimo capitolo del franchise con Jack Black protagonista, che segna il record negativo per la saga. Kung Fu Panda 4 ha debuttato con un punteggio iniziale del 76% dopo la condivisione delle prime recensioni. Sebbene sia un punteggio positivo, si tratta di un nuovo minimo per il franchise, che piazza questo ultimo capitolo dietro tutti i precedenti Kung Fu Panda (87%), Kung Fu Panda 2 (81%) e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Kung Fu Panda 4 record negativo del franchise su Rotten Tomatoes

  • Kung Panda

    Mancano ormai due settimane all’arrivo al cinema di Kung Fu Panda 4 e, dopo aver visto i vari trailer, ci domandiamo in effetti cosa potremmo vedere nel ... (tuttotek)

  • Kung Panda

    Arriverà nelle nostre sale il 21 marzo prossimo, ma Kung Fu Panda 4 promette già di farci scatenare. Jack Black, doppiatore originale del tenero Panda Po, ha ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Kung Panda

    A otto anni dall’ultimo capitolo, arriva finalmente Kung Fu Panda 4, in uscita in Italia il 21 marzo. L’ultimo capitolo del franchise della Dreamworks ha ... (screenworld)

Altre Notizie

Daily Edition: This humor in this edition doesn’t seem as broad as usual, with the mostly low-key laughs coming from amusing visual gags like a very careful chase through a jade shop and such throwaway lines as Po ...hollywoodreporter

Kung Fu Panda 4 Review: DreamWorks’ Nostalgia Run Almost Works: There’s no doubt that Kung Fu Panda has always been one of DreamWorks’ landmark franchises thanks to its compelling story of Po’s journey spanning three films and several television projects and ...coveredgeekly

Kung Fu Panda 4 lands fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating after first reviews: Kung Fu Panda 4 has received a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score after reviews from a host of major publications were posted online.digitalspy

Video di Tendenza

Video Kung Panda
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.