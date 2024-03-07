Kirsch, Carlson e chi ne condivide la disinformazione
Ospite al Tucker Carlson Uncensored, l'imprenditore della Silicon Valley Steve Kirsch è tornato a parlare dei Vaccini Covid. Nella sua intervista con il ... (ilgiornaleditalia)
Kirsch, Carlson e chi ne condivide la disinformazione: Su alcuni siti italiani vicini al mondo antivaccinista nei giorni scorsi è stata ripresa un'intervista a Steve Kirsch pubblicata dall'ex giornalista Fox ...butac
