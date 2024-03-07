(Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Su alcuni siti italiani vicini al mondo antivaccinista nei giorni scorsi è stata ripresa un’intervista a Stevepubblicata dall’ex giornalista Fox Tuckere rilanciata su X (ex Twitter).lasul suo profilo X con queste parole: How many people died from the COVID shot? Do vaccines actually cause autism? Stevehas looked at the data. Il video dura 11 minuti, che sono decisamente pochi per parlare di due tematiche così distanti e scollegate fra loro come la pandemia e l’autismo causato dai vaccini. Già questo dovrebbe farvi capire che in quegli undici minuti non si sta facendo scienza, ma solo il classico sensazionalismo a cuiha abituato il suo pubblico da anni. Sensazionalismo eche vengono cavalcati tra gli ...

Kirsch, Carlson e chi ne condivide la disinformazione: Su alcuni siti italiani vicini al mondo antivaccinista nei giorni scorsi è stata ripresa un'intervista a Steve Kirsch pubblicata dall'ex giornalista Fox ...butac

Local students named to Carthage College Fall 2023 Dean’s List: The following local students were named to the Carthage College Fall 2023 Dean’s List in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement. Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who ...westofthei

Delta College releases 2023 fall Dean's List: Delta College released the list of area students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List during the Fall 2023 semester.ourmidland