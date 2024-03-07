Join CoinEx and ViaBTC' s Bitcoin Halving Campaign to Win a 7-Day Trip to El Salvador

Global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx and leading cryptocurrency mining pool ViaBTC have teamed up to launch an exciting new Campaign, "A Travel of Less is More," to send five lucky winners on a 7-day Trip to El Salvador. This seven-day, six-night getaway in the pioneering "Bitcoin city" aims to showcase how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin perfectly encapsulate the "Less is More" ethos. El Salvador, The Cryptocurrency Haven The Campaign invites CoinEx and ViaBTC users to experience the transformative power of Bitcoin firsthand in El Salvador. El Salvador is renowned as the crypto capital, pioneering global ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
