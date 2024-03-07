House of the Dragon 2 libererà draghi e guerrieri tra 3 mesi!

House of the Dragon, la seconda stagione arriverà a giugno
La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon sta per arrivare sul piccolo schermo con otto nuovi episodi che mostreranno la Danza dei Draghi. La Danza dei ... (2anews)
La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon ha una data d’uscita: lo spinoff di Game of Thrones debutterà su HBO e su Sky Italia e Now in streaming il prossimo ... (screenworld)
La serie fantasy, prequel de Il Trono di Spade, tornerà in tv (in Italia su Sky e NOW) con otto nuovi episodi. (comingsoon)
