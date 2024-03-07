Hollywood | Adam Sandler e Margot Robbie i più pagati nel 2023 | ma la differenza è enorme

Hollywood Adam

Hollywood: Adam Sandler e Margot Robbie i più pagati nel 2023, ma la differenza è enorme (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) La differenza tra quanto percepito tra Sandler e Robbie è ancora consistente Adam Sandler e Margot Robbie sono stati gli attori più pagati del 2023 a Hollywood, ma la differenza tra quanto percepito da uno rispetto all'altra è ancora considerevole. Forbes ha pubblicato una lista degli attori più pagati l'anno scorso e la loro classifica basata sui numeri è interessante per diversi motivi. Per cominciare, Sandler è in cima alla classifca, avendo incassato 73 milioni di dollari in totale. Adam Sandler e Netflix Se vi state chiedendo come sia possibile, la risposta è piuttosto semplice: Netflix. L'anno scorso sono stati distribuiti ben ...
