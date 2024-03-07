Harry e William | il primo contatto dopo mesi | “È una ferita aperta”

(Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Il rapporto tra il Principee il Principeè ai minimi storici. I capitoli di questa storia drammatica, che va consumandosi tra i figli di Carlo e Diana, sono svariati. Dall’addio alla Casa Reale alle accuse rivolte alla propria famiglia in vari modi. Si va dal documentario su Netflix al libro scandalo, passando per una generale mancanza d’interesse apparente per quanto avveniva a corte. Il riferimento va alle condizioni di Kate Middleton, di fatto ignorata dadurante la sua recente visita nel Regno Unito.Stando a quanto riportato da People, si ritiene cheabbia contattato il fratelloin vista della sua visita nel Regno Unito. Ciò deriva da una fonte di palazzo, che specifica inoltre come non siano stati affatto presi ...

Prince Harry reached out to estranged brother William before his UK visit: ‘It isn’t normal’: Prince Harry reportedly reached out to his estranged brother, Prince William, ahead of his recent trip to the UK — and it was a non-starter. Following news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, Harry, 39 ...nypost

Kate Middleton’s Absence Enforces the Belief That She’s the Royal Family’s ‘MVP’: Kate Middleton‘s unexpected medical leave has left the royal family with a big dilemma on how to proceed when their biggest star has been benched. It doesn’t help that King Charles III is also dealing ...sheknows

Meghan Markle is related to Winston Churchill as Duchess' lofty ancestors revealed: Meghan Markle has links to senior British history figures, as distant ancestors show she is related to both Sir Winston Churchill and famous playwright William Shakespeare ...mirror.co.uk