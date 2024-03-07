Harry e William | il primo contatto dopo mesi | “È una ferita aperta”

Harry e William, il primo contatto dopo mesi: “È una ferita aperta” (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Il rapporto tra il Principe Harry e il Principe William è ai minimi storici. I capitoli di questa storia drammatica, che va consumandosi tra i figli di Carlo e Diana, sono svariati. Dall’addio alla Casa Reale alle accuse rivolte alla propria famiglia in vari modi. Si va dal documentario su Netflix al libro scandalo, passando per una generale mancanza d’interesse apparente per quanto avveniva a corte. Il riferimento va alle condizioni di Kate Middleton, di fatto ignorata da Harry durante la sua recente visita nel Regno Unito. Harry e William Stando a quanto riportato da People, si ritiene che Harry abbia contattato il fratello William in vista della sua visita nel Regno Unito. Ciò deriva da una fonte di palazzo, che specifica inoltre come non siano stati affatto presi ...
Camilla parla del cancro di Re Carlo: «Sta molto bene, date le circostanze». La frecciatina di William ad Harr

    Aria tesa nei pressi di Buckingham Palace. Se le condizioni di salute di re Carlo III destano preoccupazioni, tanto che sarebbero stati definiti i dettagli ...

    Re Carlo III, la scoperta sul testamento che allontana il principe Harry. Negli ultimi giorni si era parlato di un riavvicinamento tra padre e figlio in ...

    Thomas Kingston è morto per un colpo di pistola alla testa: è questo quanto dichiarato da Katy Skerrett, medico legale del Gloucestershire, secondo la quale ...

