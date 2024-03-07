Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2024 | Zendaya | un tripudio di frange e tutti gli altri look della serata

Zendaya, John Legend and Donatella Versace lead the way at Green Carpet Fashion Awards: The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) took place last night, bringing together a slew of industry leaders, activists and Indigenous representatives ...fashionunited.uk

Annie Lennox, Zendaya, Helen Hunt and John Legend attend Green Carpet Fashion Awards: Scottish singer-turned-activist Annie Lennox made a fashion statement at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, wearing a shirt which read “Global feminist” as she led a host of Hollywood arrivals including ...news.stv.tv

German-style Glasgow brewery to celebrate 18th birthday: Staying true to its slogan 'Glaswegian heart, German head', WEST is the only UK brewery which produces all its lagers and ales in strict accordance with the Reinheitsgebot Purity Law of 1516 and now ...glasgowtimes.co.uk