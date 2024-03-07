Google Pixel Watch 3 potrebbe supportare Watch Unlock con UWB

Google Pixel

Google Pixel Watch 3 potrebbe supportare Watch Unlock con UWB (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Ci sono delle prove che Google sta lavorando per introdurre la tecnologia UWB per lo sblocco con Pixel Watch Unlock. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
