Formula 1 e IndyCar | Weekend Motori Sky e NOW - GP Arabia Saudita e Grand Prix St Petersburg

Formula IndyCar

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a digital-news©

Fonte : digital-news
Formula 1 e IndyCar: Weekend Motori Sky e NOW - GP Arabia Saudita e Grand Prix St. Petersburg (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) In arrivo un altro Weekend di Motori da non perdere su Sky e in streaming su NOW, con il secondo appuntamento in una settimana di Formula 1, che sbarca a Jeddah per il Gran Premio dell’Arabia Saudita. Mercoledì si entra subito nel vivo con la conferenza stampa piloti, in programma dalle 15.30. Dopo le prove libere del giovedì, venerdì arrivano le prime gare, con l’esordio stagionale dell’F1 Academy, in diretta a partire dalle 13.05. Alle 16.05 appuntamento con la Sprint Race di Formula 2, mentre alle 18 si scende in pista per le qualifiche di Formula 1.Sabato fitto di appuntamenti, con la seconda gara del Weekend di F1 Academy alle 13 e la Featured Race di Formula 2 alle 14.20. Pomeriggio di Grande attesa per la ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su digital-news

F1 Arabia e Indycar St. Petersburg 2024: gli orari del weekend in TV

  • Formula IndyCar

    Diviso tra IndyCar e Formula 1. Pato O’Ward si appresta a vivere un 2024 con diverse ore di straordinario nelle sue giornate. Il pilota messicano farà parte ... (metropolitanmagazine)

Altre Notizie

Formula 1 e IndyCar: Weekend Motori Sky e NOW - GP Arabia Saudita e Grand Prix St. Petersburg: Formula 1 e IndyCar: Weekend Motori Sky e NOW - GP Arabia Saudita e Grand Prix St. Petersburg, In arrivo un altro weekend di motori da non perdere su Sky e in streaming su NOW, con il secondo appuntam ...digital-news

How to Watch NASCAR, F1, IndyCar & More: Auto Racing Streaming Live - Thursday, March 7: Need more auto racing in your life Well, you're in luck. The race schedule on Thursday, March 7 features Formula 1 action that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with details on how ...wcax

Magazine: F1 Bahrain GP review, MotoGP and IndyCar previews: The Bahrain Grand Prix, ongoing Red Bull battle surrounding Christian Horner and our MotoGP preview lead a busy issue of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (7 March).msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Formula IndyCar
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.