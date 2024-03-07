FC 24 RTTF – Road to the Final – Tracker

FC 24 RTTF – Road to the Final – Tracker (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Torna anche su FC 24 il nostro Tracker dedicato alle carte RTTFRoad to the Final di Champions League, Europa League e Conference League e Women’s Champions League, le speciali card dinamiche di Ultimate Team che ricevono upgrade in base all’andamento del loro club nella fase ad eliminazione diretta delle coppe europee! RTTF Tracker CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Ecco il Tracker della Champions League aggiornato al 7 marzo Upgrades in arrivo venerdì 8 marzo: Kroos: 91 > 92 Kimmich: 90 > 91 Donnarumma: 90 > 91 Gvardiol: 88 > 89 Nome Club OVR W/D QF SF F Kroos Real Madrid 90 > 91 > 92 Kimmich Bayern Monaco 90 > 91 Pedri Barcellona 90 > 91 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 90 Donnarumma PSG 89 > 90 > ...
