Eyes in The Trees, Anthony Hopkins protagonista nella rielaborazione di un romanzo di H.G. Wells (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) La star di The Father reciterà nel film che adatta il classico letterario fantascientifico L'isola del dottor Moreau. Dopo aver interpretato Sigmund Freud in Freud's Last Session, l'attore premio Oscar Anthony Hopkins è stato scelto per recitare in Eyes in The Trees, una rielaborazione di un classico della letteratura di H.G. Wells, L'isola del dottor Moreau, diretto da Timothy Woodward Jr. Nel film, Hopkins interpreta un genetista che è stato isolato dopo che il governo ha interrotto il finanziamento della sua ricerca a seguito della violenta esplosione di uno dei suoi soggetti in prova. Due rinomati registi e un team intraprendono un viaggio alla scoperta prima di comprendere che si trasformerà in una lotta per la sopravvivenza del …
