EA Sports FC 24 SBC Bastoni VS Lobotka Showdown Serie A Soluzioni E Requisiti

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Bastoni VS Lobotka Showdown Serie A Soluzioni E Requisiti (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Alessandro Bastoni e Stanislav Lobotka riceveranno la carta speciale Showdown della Serie A TIM per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale di queste carte potrà essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile nei prossimi giorni. Potrete riscattare la carte speciali dei due giocatori che disputeranno la partia di campionato tra Inter e Napoli completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Showdown fa il suo ritorno in UT! Per un periodo limitato, è possibile ottenere un giocatore per squadra di una delle prossime partite in calendario attraverso le Sfide Creazione Rosa (SCR). Il giocatore della squadra vincente riceverà un bonus +2 alla sua valutazione TOT. In caso di pareggio, entrambi gli ...
Come completare Navas FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM SBC: soluzioni e costi » Farantube Gaming

    Youri Tielemans ha ricevuto la Carta Speciale Fanatsy per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24.

    Paulo Dybala è il Player Of The Month del Mese di Febbraio della Serie A TIM per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24.

    Jean-Clair Todibo ha ricevuto la Carta Speciale Fanatsy per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24.

