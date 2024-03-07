Downton Abbey | un terzo film è in fase di lavorazione

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey, un terzo film è in fase di lavorazione (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Un altro film della saga britannica di Downton Abbey è quasi in produzione. Ecco tutti i dettagli. Downton Abbey sta per tornare. Un terzo lungometraggio per il cinema è in fase di lavorazione e la produzione dovrebbe iniziare nei prossimi mesi. Cast e troupe dovrebbero ritrovarsi quest'estate presso il castello di Highclere a Hampshire mentre la distribuzione è prevista nel 2025. Torneranno quasi sicuramente Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter e Michelle Dockery. Una fonte interna alla produzione ha spiegato al The Sun che 'sarà una grande notizia per i fan dello show che sono rimasti altrettanto appassionati a Downton anche dopo essere diventato un blockbuster cinematografico'. Un destino inevitabile Secondo quanto si legge sul tabloid, 'c'è ...
