Digital Markets Act | che cosa cambia da oggi per gli utenti europei

Digital Markets

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a wired©

Fonte : wired
Digital Markets Act: che cosa cambia da oggi per gli utenti europei (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Con l'entrata in vigore del Digital Markets Act i cosiddetti “gatekeeper” devono rivedere alcune funzioni e app o rischiano multe miliardarie. Vediamo nel dettaglio che succede
Leggi tutta la notizia su wired

Scatta il Digital Markets Act europeo: ecco come cambiano Apple, Meta, Google e gli altri

  • Digital Markets

    Le norme dell’Unione Europea pensate per aumentare la concorrenza e limitare il potere di Big Tech entrano in vigore il 7 marzo, ma per gli utenti orientarsi ... (repubblica)

  • Digital Markets

    Scopriamo insieme quali modifiche ha dovuto apportare Google ai propri servizi per adeguarsi al Digital Markets Act europeo L'articolo Google ci spiega come ... (tuttoandroid)

  • Digital Markets

    Il regolamento europeo sui mercati Digitali colpisce i servizi di 6 big tech: Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, TikTok e Microsoft. Che stanno modificando la loro ... (wired)

Altre Notizie

PH crypto market booms as bitcoin soars to $69,000: The world’s most famous Digital asset, famed and reviled for its wild price swings, is leading the charge while elevating the industry’s domestic players. Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX), one ...msn

Bitcoin recovers after BlackRock: Bitcoin has rebounded above the $67,000 (£52,541) mark after experiencing a price plunge following the Digital asset's ascent to a new all-time high on Tuesday. The recovery comes as BlackRock's ...uk.finance.yahoo

Nikon adds RED to its group of professional cinema companies: RED will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nikon, when the acquiring process now announced ends. Nikon aims to accelerate expansion in professional Digital cinema camera market. When I first read ...provideocoalition

Video di Tendenza

Video Digital Markets
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.