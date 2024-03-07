Conference League | ottavi di finale andata | programma e diretta tv

Europa e Conference League oggi in TV, le partite di andata degli ottavi: orari e dove vederle
Alle 21:00 di oggi, giovedì 7 marzo la Fiorentina scenderà in campo contro il Maccabi Haifa al Bozsik Stadion, casa provvisoria europea del club israeliano ... (sportface)
I pronostici di giovedì 7 marzo: si gioca l’andata di finale degli ottavi di finale di Europa League e Conference League, in campo Milan, Roma e ... (ilveggente)
La Fiorentina sarà ospite del Maccabi Haifa per gli ottavi di Conference League: si gioca in campo neutro a Budapest, per la guerra israelo-palestinese, con ... (fanpage)
