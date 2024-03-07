Conference League | ottavi di finale andata | programma e diretta tv

Conference League, ottavi di finale andata: programma e diretta tv (Di giovedì 7 marzo 2024) Il sogno è quello di succedere a Roma e West Ham segnando il terzo nome della vincitrice nel giovanissimo albo d’oro di questa competizione vestita di verde. La UEFA Conference League 2023/24 è arrivata alla disputa dell’andata degli ottavi di finale, turno che manderà in campo anche la Fiorentina. Ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapere sulle sfide con gli orari e dove sarà possibile assistere in televisione ai vari incontri. Conference League, ottavi di finale andata: tutte le sfide dei primi novanta minuti con la Fiorentina tra le protagoniste (Credit foto – pagina Facebook ACF Fiorentina) Sturm Graz-Lille (oggi alle ore 18:45 DAZN/SKY) Olympiacos-Maccabi Tel Aviv (oggi alle ore 18:45 DAZN/SKY) Molde-Club ...
