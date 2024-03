Champions | Bellingham nella storia | raggiunti Mbappé e Haaland

Real Madrid hold off Leipzig to reach quarter-finals: Real Madrid reached the Champions League quarter-finals as Vinicius Junior provided the quality finish which RB Leipzig lacked to ...jagonews24

Aston Villa vs Tottenham LIVE: Champions League hopefuls clash in pivotal showdown – Kick-off time, team news and how to follow: Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa and Tottenham clash in a must-win game for both Premier League sides this weekend. The two teams both claimed top-flight victories last time out to strengthen ...talksport

Le squadre dei quarti di finale di Champions League: Analisi, protagonisti, dati e statistiche: guida completa alle squadre che hanno raggiunto i quarti di finale di UEFA Champions League.it.uefa