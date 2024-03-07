Bowman Fed | ' non è ancora il momento di tagliare tassi'

Fed's Bowman: "Not yet" ready for rate cuts, willing to hike again if needed: The U.S. economy is not at the point where the Federal Reserve should reduce interest rates, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday, and while the baseline remains for falling inflation and ...ca.finance.yahoo

Bowman: Reflections on the Economy and Bank Regulation: I would like to thank the New Jersey Bankers Association for the invitation to share my thoughts with you today.1 While I welcome the opportunity to share my thoughts about monetary policy, the ...forexfactory

Exclusive: US regulators expected to significantly reduce Basel capital burden: U.S. regulators are expected to significantly reduce the extra capital banks must hold under a proposed rule that has drawn aggressive pushback from Wall Street, said eight industry executives in ...reuters